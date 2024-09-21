Ignition Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $25.22 Million (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Ignition has a market cap of $25.22 million and approximately $116,949.98 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be bought for approximately $63,214.69 or 1.00065558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00261591 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,398.84128894. The last known price of Ignition is 62,721.21176832 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $357,014.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.