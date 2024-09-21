Conflux Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $659.08 million and $20.34 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,173.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.31 or 0.00540272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00105219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00280089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00031677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00078502 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,045,279,953 coins and its circulating supply is 4,432,776,955 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,045,111,565.13 with 4,432,611,542.82 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14548829 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $22,637,234.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

