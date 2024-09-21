Solayer SOL Price Up 7.4% This Week (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Solayer SOL has a total market capitalization of $100.81 million and $758,849.92 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solayer SOL token can currently be purchased for $150.68 or 0.00238517 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 913,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 908,238.94126442. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 148.83309471 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,088,847.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

