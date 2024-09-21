Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.03 million and approximately $626,156.32 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

