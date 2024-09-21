Lodge Hill Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Arch Resources comprises about 2.7% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Arch Resources worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.44 and a 12-month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

