Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stake Boosted by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,193 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned 1.57% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $45,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 196,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 109,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

