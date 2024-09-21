Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114,332 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.96 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.