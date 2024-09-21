Lodge Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Malibu Boats accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.68% of Malibu Boats as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 264.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $808.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

