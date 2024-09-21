Arista Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 51,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.