Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $332,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after acquiring an additional 44,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 141,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.35 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.42.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

