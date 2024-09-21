Arista Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 160.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 5.1% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 72,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VGIT opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.