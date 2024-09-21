Arista Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,065.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,227,000 after buying an additional 64,010 shares during the period. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $373.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

