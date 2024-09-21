DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.