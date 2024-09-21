IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,805.79

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,805.79 ($23.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,898.20 ($25.08). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,898 ($25.07), with a volume of 835,736 shares changing hands.

IMI Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,894.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,809.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,806.50.

IMI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,989.69%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

