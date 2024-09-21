Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $183.71

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.71 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 232.50 ($3.07). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.97), with a volume of 121,969 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.43) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 210.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

