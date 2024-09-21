Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $181.33

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$181.33 and traded as high as C$194.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$191.88, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$181.49.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.42 by C($4.12). Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 52.74% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of C$63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 8.1781053 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

