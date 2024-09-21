Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $722.86

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 722.86 ($9.55) and traded as high as GBX 784.20 ($10.36). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 779.60 ($10.30), with a volume of 6,075,158 shares traded.

STAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.21) to GBX 1,020 ($13.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 979.67 ($12.94).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 741.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 723.35. The firm has a market cap of £18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 872.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 2,758.62%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

