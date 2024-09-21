Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,933,000 after acquiring an additional 102,644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 188.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 439,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,051,000 after acquiring an additional 287,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $129.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.81. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

