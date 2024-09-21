Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after buying an additional 180,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,752,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTV opened at $173.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

