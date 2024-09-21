Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,864.11

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,864.11 ($64.26) and traded as high as GBX 5,105 ($67.44). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,040 ($66.58), with a volume of 264,918 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITRK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($72.66) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($68.69) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,351 ($70.69).

The stock has a market cap of £8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,631.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,845.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,866.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,736.84%.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

