Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.39

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.39 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 104.50 ($1.38). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.37), with a volume of 2,801,192 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costain Group from GBX 80 ($1.06) to GBX 105 ($1.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Costain Group Price Performance

Costain Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £286.83 million, a P/E ratio of 940.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 909.09%.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

