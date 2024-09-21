Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.23

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.23 and traded as high as C$2.62. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.

Geodrill Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$125.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.23.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.34 million during the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3117506 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Geodrill

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 424,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total transaction of C$1,150,666.00. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

