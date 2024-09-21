Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.77

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $4.92. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 174,996 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 83.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 32.8% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

