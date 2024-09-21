Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.77

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $4.92. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 174,996 shares traded.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
