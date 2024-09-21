Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.80

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as high as $11.50. Vivendi shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 13,443 shares traded.

Vivendi Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.