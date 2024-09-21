Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,318,069 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 2.3 %
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $4,228,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 10,330,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 999,891 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
