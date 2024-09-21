Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.29

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $21.25. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.
