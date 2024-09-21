Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.14. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 49,919 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 94.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.