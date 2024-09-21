iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.92

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.92 and traded as high as $24.69. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 152,053 shares traded.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $248.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth about $351,000.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

