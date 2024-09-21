BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.26

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.26 and traded as high as $12.48. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 13,974 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund ( NYSE:MPA Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.