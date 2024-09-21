BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.26

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.26 and traded as high as $12.48. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 13,974 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Further Reading
