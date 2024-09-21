Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.03

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.03 and traded as high as C$41.00. Finning International shares last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 413,005 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FTT. TD Securities upgraded shares of Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.38.

Finning International Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.04. Finning International had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 4.2600217 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.34%.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,055.03. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

