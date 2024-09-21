VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.78

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $7.29. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 4,518 shares changing hands.

VirnetX Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Get VirnetX alerts:

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirnetX

About VirnetX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VirnetX stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Co. ( NYSE:VHC Free Report ) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.46% of VirnetX worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.