VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.78

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $7.29. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 4,518 shares changing hands.
VirnetX Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.05.
VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.
