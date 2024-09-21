Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.04

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.04 and traded as high as $39.00. Strattec Security shares last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 10,741 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $2.01. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.51 million. Analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $49,250.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,070 shares of company stock valued at $74,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth $10,270,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the first quarter worth $325,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Strattec Security by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

