iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.94

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.94 and traded as high as $68.64. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $68.38, with a volume of 27,481 shares trading hands.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Utilities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXI. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

