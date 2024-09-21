Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $158.54 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 634,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,164 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Danaher were worth $158,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $272.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.14. The company has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

