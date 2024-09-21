Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,459,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,310 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.14% of Option Care Health worth $151,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,207,000 after buying an additional 306,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Option Care Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,841,000 after buying an additional 4,549,164 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,171,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,448,000 after purchasing an additional 688,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,605,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,870,000 after purchasing an additional 218,844 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $68,003,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

