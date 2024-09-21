Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,094,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 699,743 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $241,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,776 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7,165.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 447.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,179,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,299,000 after acquiring an additional 964,147 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $40.78 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.