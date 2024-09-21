United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,937 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of United Parcel Service worth $188,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

