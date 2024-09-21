Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $212.82 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $212,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 75.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.92.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

