iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $171,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.78.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

