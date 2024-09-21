Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 53,965 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,642,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,965 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $179,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKY. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 768,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $92.81 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

