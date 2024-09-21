Forum Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO opened at $261.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.33 and its 200 day moving average is $246.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $262.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.