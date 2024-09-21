Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after acquiring an additional 937,265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 815,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after acquiring an additional 804,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 500,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 460,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

