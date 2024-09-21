Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YINN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

YINN opened at $24.06 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

