Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $52.01 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

