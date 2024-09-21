Forum Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.8% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,537 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,778,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183,921 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,579,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 109,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,573,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 186,525 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

