Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $577.62 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $561.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.07.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

