Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,917,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,046,079,000 after purchasing an additional 119,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,348,000 after buying an additional 380,828 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,450,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,350,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $223.55 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $232.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.30. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.