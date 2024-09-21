Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

