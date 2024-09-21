Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VEA opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

