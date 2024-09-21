Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Donaldson
In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
